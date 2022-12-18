Significant increase of Russian tourists to Egypt

SHAFAQNA- A significant increase in the arrival of Russian tourists to Egypt.

The Minister of tourism and antiquities of Egypt said that the presence of Russian tourists in Egypt has been improved significantly.

Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt emphasized that the Russian tourism market is one of the good markets for Egypt.

According to Russia Today, he pointed out that the presence of Russian tourists in Egypt has rised drastically.

The minister stated that the number of Russian tourists has grown from last June to October. He pointed out that the ministry seeks to enhance the number of Russian tourists.

He also explained that there is cooperation between the ministries of tourism and aviation in order to boost flights, which will have a positive impact on the arrival of tourists to this country.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com