Al-Monitir: Qatar made use of World Cup opportunities to change minds on Islam

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has made use of the opportunities offered by the World Cup to establish communication with hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions.

Qatar is the first Muslim nation which presents a football World Cup and its gas riches have provided a range of grand mosques to stimulate the curiosity of visitors.

The Qatar Guest Center that supervises the Blue Mosque has brought numerous Muslim preachers from across the world to Qatar for the tournament. There are booklets in different languages outside the mosque that explain Islam and the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), together with Arabic coffee and dates. There are painted murals in the Pearl district with quotes from the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). These quotes inspire good morality.

Some Muslim leaders in Qatar have been asked for to try to convert visiting football fans to Islam.

According to Sultan bin Ibrahim Al Hashemi, a professor of Sharia law at Qatar University who heads the Voice of Islam radio station, the World Cup should be utilized to find new converts and confront Islamophobia, too.

An official at Qatar’s ministry of religious endowments told AFP that the number of converts to Islam was not the goal of the state; rather, its goal was the number of those who change their opinion about it.

Source: Al-MONITOR

www.shafaqna.com