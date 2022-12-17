World Cup 2022: Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third

SHAFAQNA- Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup 2022 third place play-off on Saturday (17 Dec 2022).

A sublime header from Joško Gvardiol in the seventh minute made the 20-year-old Croatia’s youngest ever goal scorer in the national shirt. Two minutes later, Achraf Dari equalised with a header of his own, and Saturday’s game looked like it might be a goal fest for the ages.

But action at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium settled after 10 frantic opening minutes into an entertaining, if less frenetic, match-up as both teams attempted to end their World Cup journey on a high. Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, started to dominate possession, with Morocco happy to sit deep and contain.

Source: aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022