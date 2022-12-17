Tunisia: Polls close after low turnout

SHAFAQNA-Polls closed at 6pm (17:00 GMT) after controversial parliamentary elections in Tunisia.The elections were marked by low voter turnout, with 7.19 percent counted at 15:00 GMT.

The opposition has boycotted Saturday’s election, calling the vote the latest step in Saied’s consolidation of power, which included the passage of a new constitution in August that did away with the country’s hybrid parliamentary democracy.

The vote is the latest turn in Tunisia’s thorny political saga, with the country initially hailed as a rare Arab Spring success story after the introduction of free and fair elections following the removal of longtime leader President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Source : aljazeera