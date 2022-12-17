English
International Shia News Agency

Tunisia: Polls close after low turnout

0
Polls close

SHAFAQNA-Polls closed at 6pm (17:00 GMT) after controversial parliamentary elections in Tunisia.The elections were marked by low voter turnout, with 7.19 percent counted at 15:00 GMT.
The opposition has boycotted Saturday’s election, calling the vote the latest step in Saied’s consolidation of power, which included the passage of a new constitution in August that did away with the country’s hybrid parliamentary democracy.
The vote is the latest turn in Tunisia’s thorny political saga, with the country initially hailed as a rare Arab Spring success story after the introduction of free and fair elections following the removal of longtime leader President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Tunisia: Polls open in parliamentary elections

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (18)

asadian

Saudis allow online fingerprint registration for Umrah Visa for five countries

asadian

Bahrain: The present condition makes free & fair elections impossible

asadian

Tunisia: Voting starts for a new constitution

asadian

Tunisia: Thousands protest against President Kais

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.