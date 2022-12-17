France to end visa restrictions for Moroccans

SHAFAQNA-France to end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals ,Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.
This came during a joint press conference held by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in the capital, Rabat, with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, who is visiting Morocco between 15-16 December.
“There is a need to renew relations between the two countries,” Bourita announced.
According to Bourita, the talks between the two sides focused: “On how to develop relations between the two countries and how to revive cooperation mechanisms.”
Bourita discussed with Colonna: “Some of the challenges facing the relationship between the two countries and how to deal with them.”
Source: middleeastmonitor