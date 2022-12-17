English
International Shia News Agency

Jordan: 44 people arrests after deadly fuel protests

0
44 people arrests

SHAFAQNA-Jordan has arrested 44 people accused of involvement in protests against rising fuel prices.

Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, died of a gunshot to the head in the town of Al-Husseiniya on Thursday while confronting what the authorities called “riots”.

“Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and they will be brought before the courts,” the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

Source : al-monitor

Related posts

Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

asadian

Jordan’s King: Iraq’s security is foundation of regional security & stability

asadian

Jordan warned Netanyahu’s future cabinet about any change in Jerusalem status

asadian

Jordan: Woman using virtual reality to educate people about Islam

asadian

Jordan: Number of tourists visited Petra increased by 153% [photos]

asadian

Jordanian FM: We want healthy relations with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.