Jordan: 44 people arrests after deadly fuel protests

SHAFAQNA-Jordan has arrested 44 people accused of involvement in protests against rising fuel prices.

Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, died of a gunshot to the head in the town of Al-Husseiniya on Thursday while confronting what the authorities called “riots”.

“Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and they will be brought before the courts,” the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

Source : al-monitor