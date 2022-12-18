Danish TV under fire for comparing Moroccan player to Monkeys

SHAFAQNA-A Danish channel has come under heavy fire after the host compared Moroccan players and their mothers with monkeys on live television.

Western media outlets have received a barrage of criticism in recent weeks for their racist depiction of the World Cup in Qatar, targeting the Moroccan team in particular.

TV 2 News showed a segment in which the anchor Soren Lippert held up an image of monkeys embracing while talking about Morocco’s national team players hugging their mothers.

Touching scenes of the national team celebrating their historic victories at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have gone viral across the world, with many describing it as a rare positive reflection of Muslims culture from the Western world.

Source: dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022