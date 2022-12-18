English
International Shia News Agency

Russia in talks with Persian Gulf States on visa-free system

SHAFAQNA-Russia is currently talking with the Persian Gulf States and a number of Asian countries about the visa-free system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said.

Ivanov shared, according to TASS, that Russia’s efforts to achieve a visa-free entry system with more countries have been continuous.

“There is no point to [talk about it] ahead of time. But this work is going on with a number of Persian Gulf states,” he continued.

“You know that visa-free regime has already been signed and is in effect with the UAE and with Qatar,” Ivanov stated.

He confirmed that agreements with several other Gulf States and a number of states in Asia “are in the works.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

