Iraq: Turkish Ambassador Visits Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS)

Turkish Ambassador to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Redha Gonay, visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS). Deputy Head of the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs, Sheikh Shaheed Al-Baghdadi, said in a statement, “The Turkish delegation was briefed on the works in the Department of Intellectual Affairs, as well as the Haidariyya Library, which contains thousands of titles in multiple languages, including Turkish.”

The Turkish ambassador expressed his appreciation and admiration for the cultural and intellectual projects in Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine and the rare scientific sources at the Al-Rawdhah Al-Haidariyya Library.

