SHAFAQNA-At least nine Iraqi federal policemen were killed in a bomb blast near Iraq’s Kirkuk.

The sources said those killed on Sunday were traveling in a convoy when the bomb struck.

The blast took place near the village of Safra , which lies about 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk. Two other officers were critically injured.

A federal police officer told the AFP news agency that “a direct attack with small arms” followed the explosion.

Source : aljazeera

