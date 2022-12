SHAFAQNA-A number of displaced families in Parwan province said they are passing through a hard time in the cold winter.

The families asked the government to help them to return to their homes.

Gul bibi, Laila, and Sohaila are sisters who were displaced due to conflicts last year. They said they collect waste from around the city and use it for warming their homes.

“We collect plastics and waste and use them for warming our homes,” said Sohaila, member of a displaced family.

