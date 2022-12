SHAFAQNA-Qatar has rejected allegations associating it with misconduct at the European Parliament , slamming “preconceived prejudices” against the Gulf state.

“We have observed this week’s selective condemnation of our country with great alarm. Inaccurate information leaked to the media by individuals involved in the investigation has sought to manipulate public opinion and distort the views of MEPs,” a diplomat at Qatar’s EU mission told Doha News.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com