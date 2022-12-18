Islamophobia in Latin American: Muslim Women face hostility on streets

SHAFAQNA-A study on Islamophobia in the Latin American country shows that working-class women face hostility on the streets and from their own families.

Two months ago, Poliana Veiga de Souza, a 28-year-old Muslim convert living in Vitoria, Espirito Santo State, was at a bus stop with a friend after leaving the mosque when an unknown man appeared out of nowhere and began to shout at them. Both de Souza and her friend were wearing hijabs.

“He came in our direction saying that we were weak women, whose husbands are accustomed to cut off heads in their countries and wanted to do the same here in Brazil,” she recalled, describing that he apparently had a furious outburst only for seeing them.

Source : middleeasteye

