English
International Shia News Agency

Islamophobia in Latin American: Muslim Women face hostility on streets

0
Islamophobia in Latin American

SHAFAQNA-A study on Islamophobia in the Latin American country shows that working-class women face hostility on the streets and from their own families.

Two months ago, Poliana Veiga de Souza, a 28-year-old Muslim convert living in Vitoria, Espirito Santo State, was at a bus stop with a friend after leaving the mosque when an unknown man appeared out of nowhere and began to shout at them. Both de Souza and her friend were wearing hijabs.

“He came in our direction saying that we were weak women, whose husbands are accustomed to cut off heads in their countries and wanted to do the same here in Brazil,” she recalled, describing that he apparently had a furious outburst only for seeing them.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England: Muslim women to host Christmas Market for first time in Aston

asadian

Canada: Anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise

asadian

England: Veils ripped from Muslim women’s faces in Birmingham

asadian

England: Muslim women unit football and faith in sisterhood club

asadian

Canada: ‘Islamic Heritage Display’ aims to educate people about Islamic heritage

asadian

UK: Muslims and black people facing highest levels of discrimination

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.