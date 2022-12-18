Ayatollah Rouhani’s funeral ceremony in Qom+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The body of Ayatollah Seyyed Sadiq Rouhani, one of the Shia religious authorities, was buried in Qom this morning.

The funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Seyyed Sadiq Rouhani, the late Shia Authority, was held this morning, in the presence of many of his friends, students and enthusiasts, members of the community of scholars of Qom seminary, representatives of the offices of the great authorities, in front of the mosque of Imam Hassan Asgari (A.S) towards the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A). ) and after offering prayers by Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mustafa al-Masri al-Amili, the representative of Ayatollah Rouhani in Lebanon, the deceased was buried in the Balasir Mosque, next to other late Shia authorities.

It is worth mentioning that the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Rouhani will be held tonight after Maghrib and Isha prayers in the Great Mosque of Qom.

Source: Shafaqna Persian