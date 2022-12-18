English
Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022 in Qatar became the highest-scoring World Cup in history after Argentina’s thrilling triumph over France.

Gonzalo Montiel’s spot-kick sealed a 4-2 win in the shootout for the South American side at the 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday after the two teams were tied at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Montiel’s decisive effort came after France’s Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide.

Source : aljazeera

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

