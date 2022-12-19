Qatar: Handball matches on camels [photos]

SHAFAQNA– Handball with camels is a creative way that Qatar is trying to introduce this match to the world as a part of its culture; at the same time as the world cup matches.

“Al-Shihaniyeh” racing track in Qatar held a four-day event as “Camels and the World Cup 2022” in collaboration with the “Skilled Camels” Arab Union and Qatar camel racing committee.

In these games, camel riding clubs from some Arab countries are there and one of the fields is “Camel Handball”.

The government of Qatar is trying to make known this game as a sport with Qatari origins in the world. Also, Qatar is trying to use the opportunity of hosting the World Cup with the aim of introducing camel sports to the world and has formulated its own rules for it.

Preparation of the international camel charter and establishment of the first camel academy in Qatar are among the other actions that this country has taken.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

