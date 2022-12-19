SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A group of neurologists in Canada has conducted research on the cause of insulin resistance in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Their results suggest that alterations in the number, structure and function of insulin receptors at the level of BBB endothelial cells may contribute to the cerebral insulin resistance observed in Alzheimer’s disease.

they hope that clinical research will follow suit with human studies to repurpose drugs that target certain metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, towards fighting Alzheimer’s.

In the meantime, while waiting for pharmaceutical solutions, each of us would do well to adopt the preventive cocktail that we all know well: a healthy diet combined with frequent physical and mental exercise.

Source: neurosciencenews