English
International Shia News Agency

Insulin resistance in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients

0
Alzheimer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A group of neurologists in Canada has conducted research on the cause of insulin resistance in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Their results suggest that alterations in the number, structure and function of insulin receptors at the level of BBB endothelial cells may contribute to the cerebral insulin resistance observed in Alzheimer’s disease.

they hope that clinical research will follow suit with human studies to repurpose drugs that target certain metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, towards fighting Alzheimer’s.

In the meantime, while waiting for pharmaceutical solutions, each of us would do well to adopt the preventive cocktail that we all know well: a healthy diet combined with frequent physical and mental exercise.

Source: neurosciencenews

Related posts

The effect of fiber consumption in the fight against MS

asadian

using machine learning to understand behavior of water

asadian

Micro robots improve the safety of dairy products

asadian

Batteries that get power from inside the body

asadian

Top Universities in Global Employability

asadian

Historic moon mission ends

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.