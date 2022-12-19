The effect of fiber consumption in the fight against MS

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers found significantly higher levels of Lcn-2 levels in the stools of patients with multiple sclerosis.

This marker correlated with reduced bacterial diversity and increases in other markers of intestinal inflammation. Bacteria that ease inflammatory bowel disease were also reduced in MS patients with high fecal levels of Lcn-2 levels.

Their study in genetically altered mice and people supports the belief that dietary adjustments such as increased fiber may slow MS progression, and they are already working to test the effect of dietary interventions in MS patients.

Source: rutgers