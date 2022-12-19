Grand Ayatollah Sistani received Head of UNITAD

SHAFAQNA- In the meeting with the UN official, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized on trying to release Turkmen and Yazidi women from the prison of ISIS terrorists in Syria and the importance of justice administration in trial of terrorists.

Today (Monday), Grand Ayatollah Sistani received Christian Ritscher, Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to pursue ISIS crimes (UNITAD).

