International Shia News Agency

Grand Ayatollah Sistani received Head of UNITAD

SHAFAQNA- In the meeting with the UN official, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized on trying to release Turkmen and Yazidi women from the prison of ISIS terrorists in Syria and the importance of justice administration in trial of terrorists.

Today (Monday), Grand Ayatollah Sistani received Christian Ritscher, Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to pursue ISIS crimes (UNITAD).

According to Shafaqna, Grand Ayatollah Sistani in this meeting emphasized the efforts to release Turkmen and Yazidi women who are still imprisoned by ISIS terrorists in Syria and the importance of justice administration in trial of terrorists. 

