Second Baghdad Conference to take place in Jordan

Second Baghdad Conference

SHAFAQNA- Second Baghdad Conference in Jordan is supported by Iraq and France and is dubbed the “Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.”

Leaders and officials from Arab and international nations, including France, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain, will attend the Baghdad Conference at the King Hussein Bin Talal Center in the Dead Sea area, west of Amman. Turkey and Iran may both attend the summit.

In August 2021, the Baghdad Conference took place for the first time in Iraq’s capital city.

