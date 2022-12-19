Iran’s FM: EU & Iran pursue JCPOA talks seriously

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister has said that diplomats of the European Union and Iran seriously follow up on consultations on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Amirabdollahian said in a press conference on the sid-elines of the third Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF 2022) on Monday that his Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Secretary-General European Union Enrique Mora as well as he himself and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell continue consultations.

Borrell and Mora are going to visit Jordan concurrent with the arrival of the Iranian delegation to the second Baghdad Conference on December 20, the Iranian top diplomat said.

The conference in Amman is a proper opportunity to accomplish talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, expressing hope that despite the Americans’ attitude in the last three months, a change of approach and realistic behavior from the American side would be seen.

Source: IRNA

