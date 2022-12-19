Christian Ritscher: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s recommendation is that all victims should enjoy equal importance without hierarchy

SHAFAQNA– After meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf, “Christian Ritscher”, Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq, today (Monday) addressed him as a person with an unparalleled legacy in a statement and wrote that he has always made outstanding efforts to serve Iraq and the people of this country.

According to Shafaqna, in Christian Ritscher’s statement, it is stated: “I and my team had this great honor and happiness to attend here and met the Grand Ayatollah Seyyid Ali Sistani that the ovation in the holy city of Najaf culminated with his buoyancy and reception. He is a man with an unparalleled legacy that has always made outstanding efforts to serve Iraq and its people.

He added: “Since the establishment of the investigative team until today, we have progressed with his intelligence and support of our efforts and have been at the service of justice and pursuing the problems of all victims affected by international crimes committed by ISIS in Iraq. His messages that asked for peace and justice alleviated the Iraqis’ wounds which were inflicted by ISIS and also paved the way for moving forward toward coherence and unity of Iraq, which is the focus of our work“.

In another part of the statement of Christian Ritscher, it is stated: “We regard great respect and humility for his deep concern about the complaints of all victim groups, regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliation. My team follows the same principle in carrying out the mission; the principle which says all victims should enjoy equal importance without hierarchy. We hope to follow his path in looking for the truth, administration of justice, and trying to recover all affected communities that have incurred a loss from the international crimes committed by ISIS, crimes that are considered as war crimes, crime against humanity and in some cases genocide.”

Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS in Iraq wrote that he can never forget pain and suffering of victims of ISIS crimes and believes that meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani and talking about the accomplished investigations for administration of justice in Iraq and other parts of the world is an honor for him.

He emphasized that he together with the investigative tram attempts to ensure that the ISIS members will be accountable for the crimes against Yazidis, Shias, Sunnis, Turkmens, Christians, the Shabak and the Kakais.

Christian Ritscher added: “International crimes of ISIS had targeted the diverse social fabric in Iraq and its cultural heritage. These crimes must be investigated and their perpetrators should be accountable before the court and this is the essence of our mission in the investigative team (UNITAD)”.

In the end, the UN representative told: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Grand Ayatollah Seyyid Ali Sistani, and his wise speech and valuable recommendations encouraged me. I emphasize my team’s absolute commitment to pursue truth, justice and accountability for the heinous international crimes committed by ISIS in Iraq. Through his blessing, today, I feel confident that our efforts will continue with the participation of Iraq toward realization of justice for victims of ISIS from all affected communities in Iraq”.

