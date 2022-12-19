MEE: Saudi Arabia can get closer to China but it still needs USA’s protection

SHAFAQNA- In 2022, Saudi Arabia get closer to Russia and China economically, but its dependence on the USA for military protection is not going to end any time soon.

The recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh is believed to be the culmination of new strategic alliances initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). While economic relations between the two countries have been flourishing for several years, the crown prince believes that it is time to engage with China at the highest political level.

Obviously, Saudi engagement with China, or Russia for that matter, is always interpreted as a drive away from Washington.

It is true that in 2022 USA-Saudi relations were not at their best. Riyadh saw Washington as withdrawing from the region with no future plans to boost its shrinking influence. It has recently failed to protect Saudi oil fields but Washington continues to expect its partners in the region to fulfil its wishes.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com