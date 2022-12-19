English
International Shia News Agency

Abbas thanks Qatar for supporting Palestinian cause through World Cup 2022

0
Palestinian President thanks Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the State of Qatar for its support for the Palestinian cause during its hosting of the World Cup 2022.

Abbas sent a message congratulating the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, on the success of the tournament, which ended on Sunday with Argentina crowned champions after defeating France.

“The World Cup in Qatar brought pride to our souls and the souls of our Arab nations,” said Abbas. He praised Qatar and the “civilised, organised and humanitarian” organisation of the tournament “in a manner which is a historic addition to Qatar’s many achievements, as well as the support provided during this occasion to Palestine, presenting the Palestinian cause to the world in an unprecedented way.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Qatar hosts over 1.4m visitors during Fifa World Cup

asadian

Qatar: Handball matches on camels [photos]

asadian

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

asadian

Qatar rejects ‘preconceived prejudices’ in EU’s Parliament

asadian

Danish TV under fire for comparing Moroccan player to Monkeys

asadian

World Cup 2022: Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.