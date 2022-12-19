English
Qatar hosts over 1.4m visitors during Fifa World Cup

SHAFAQNA-Qatar welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors from around the world during the World Cup 2022 tournament.
The total attendance figure for all matches combined was 3.4m people. The average attendance was above 53,000 per match, more than 96 per cent of the total capacity.

“We organised an exceptional, impressive tournament,” said Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. “It will represent a milestone in hosting major international events.” Al-Thawadi added that the historic event will leave a sustainable social, economic and environmental legacy for the country and, in fact, the whole region.

Source : middleeastmonitor

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

