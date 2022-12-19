US: Christian & Muslim unite for prayer service in Indianapolis

SHAFAQNA-Indianapolis Muslim and Christian faith leaders made history on Sunday, coming together in a prayer service at the Indianapolis library to celebrate their faith.

Sunday’s event was the sixth annual Christian Muslim Unity Prayer Service. Held annually, organizers hope the event will lead to change around the world.

“This is exactly what we want to show today – that we are different, but we can still work together and cherish our differences,” said Ahmed Alamine of the Muslim Community of Indianapolis, WTHR reported.

“Because we do have a lot in common,” he added.

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com