London: Arabic bookshop to close after 45 years

SHAFAQNA- In just a few days’ time, London Arabic bookshop, known to literary enthusiasts throughout the Middle East, will close for good.

Salwa Gaspard gazes fondly at the hundreds of Arabic-language books displayed on dark wooden shelves, putting some back in place while exchanging a few words with customers.

Al-Saqi Books is another victim of the pandemic, and the economic upheaval in the UK and Lebanon, from where Gaspard and her husband Andre’s publishing house prints and ships most of its books.

Since they opened the bookshop in a white colonnaded building not far from Paddington railway station in west London in 1978, it has become a must-see for visitors from the Middle East.

“They would go to Oxford Street (the main shopping street), to Knightsbridge (the area around the famous Harrods shop) and to Al-Saqi,” she told AFP.

In Arabic, Al-Saqi means a water carrier in the desert, the 74-year-old bookseller said, describing it as a “perfect name”.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com