The Guardian: Positive signals from Iran over nuclear deal put west in a tricky position

SHAFAQNA- The Guardian claims positive signals from Iran over nuclear deal put west in a tricky position. Wary western powers face an unlikely potential dilemma after a sudden push by Tehran to suggest that progress is being made to remove the last outstanding obstacles to a revived agreement to oversee Iran’s nuclear programme.

The west has accused Iran of providing hundreds of drones to Russia, and urged the UN to investigate whether the supply represents a breach of Iran’s obligations under existing UN’s Security Council’s resolutions.

Source: IRNA