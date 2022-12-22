Saudi Arabia to turn “Khaybar” into a tourist center

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi authorities are trying to introduce the city of Khaybar located near Madina, which contains strong historical and religious implications, as an attractive place for tourism; A city that witnessed a decisive battle between Muslims and Jews 14 centuries ago.

Khaybar is located in an oasis among the volcanic rocks in north of Medina, where the Jewish tribes were settled and were defeated by the Islamic army in the 7th century AD. Last month, Saudi Arabia opened a new center for tourists in Khaybar, which deals with the history of its region. It refers to ancient texts such as the attack by Babylonian king Nebonid.

There are some various activities for tourists in Kheibar such as visiting the areas near volcanoes, springs, or visiting old tombs by helicopter.

This project is carried out within Saudi Arabia’s effort to attract 30 million foreign tourists annually by 2030.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com