Korean interfaith group seek to eliminate Islam fears

SHAFAQNA- In order to help people clear misconceptions about Islam, including wearing the hijab, and create better relationships with the minority faith in the country, an interfaith group in South Korea organized a seminar.

In 1965, leaders of six religious groups- Protestantism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Won-Buddhism, Cheondo-gyo, and Catholicism- established the Korean Religious Peace Conference (KCRP) which aimed to promote dialogue and harmony among followers of different religions.

The Korean Religious Peace Conference (KCRP) held a public seminar on the dialogue between Korean religions and Islam titled “Islam: Approaching Peaceful Coexistence and Future” from Dec. 5-6 in Seoul.

Kim Dong-eok, president of the Korean Muslim Association, in his opening address, stressed that Islam is a “religion of peace.” During the seminar at the Seoul Central Mosque, Imam Lee Ju-hwa talked about the public perception of Islam as a repressive religion because of extremist activities.

He said: “The image of Islam has become increasingly fixed as an image of violence, dictatorship, and oppression since the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001. Moreover, coexistence of various forms of peoples and religions and true peace can be fulfilled when people relinquish prejudices and accept each other’s differences.”

On the second day of the dialogue program, Park Hyeon-do, chairman of the KCRP Publication Committee led the second part of the seminar titled “Hijab’s Historical Background and Causes of Conflict.”

According to Song Bo-ra who converted to Islam in 2007, many Koreans consider the hijab as a symbol of oppression. And they mistakenly think that hijab is used to control women and their freedom and we are forced to wear it.

Source: UCA news

Featured image: Leaders of various religions in South Korea pose for a photo after an interfaith seminar at Seoul Central Mosque. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

www.shafaqna.com