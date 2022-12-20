British MP apologises after telling human rights activist to ‘go back to Bahrain’

SHAFAQNA- A British MP has apologised to the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) after telling the human rights activist and torture survivor to “go back to Bahrain” and accusing him of “taking money off my country”.

The confrontation between Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei and Conservative Party MP for Beckenham, Bob Stewart, was filmed outside a reception hosted by the Embassy of Bahrain in London.”

How much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?” Alwadaei asked Stewart, referring to a trip paid for by the Bahraini government ahead of its elections. Stewart told him to “Get stuffed” and that “Bahrain is a great place.

Source: middleeastmonitor