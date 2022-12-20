Medina: The Quranic circles for women launched at Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Quranic circles for women have been launched at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina, according to Tawasul website .

They are aimed at providing women with educational services in the fields of Quran memorization and understanding the Quranic concepts, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

It added that such programs play a major role in promoting Quran recitation and memorization among women and have many benefits in this world and the hereafter.

The general presidency added that it has previously provided the opportunity for those in Medina to attend the Quran recitation and memorization teaching programs virtually.

According to Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Head of the general presidency, the Quranic programs for women are held under the supervision of the general presidency’s women’s department. He appreciated the efforts made by the department to promote Quranic activities among women.

Founded on May 8, 2012, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is a government agency responsible for the development and administration of the Islamic holy sites of the Masjid Al-Haram (Grand Mosque in Mecca) and the Masjid An-Nabawi (Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina), facilitated by its religious, technical and administrative departments.

Source: IQNA

