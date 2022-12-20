Aljazeera: How Lionel Messi’s ‘Bisht’ exposed Western media’s racism again

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera wrote that the Arab cloak was a sign of respect for Messi after his World Cup 2022 win. But Western media’s newsroom won’t understand that.

Instead of focusing on the majesty of the football the world had just witnessed, Western media opted to fixate on how the emir of Qatar draped Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain, in the traditional Arab cloak known as a “Bisht”.

Reactions from several pundits and journalists have reflected the same racism and Islamophobia that have been prevalent throughout the tournament and in the years leading up to it. But they also underscore the lack of diversity that marks most Western newsrooms — which limits their ability to comprehend much of the world beyond stilted stereotypes.

“The bizarre act that ruined the greatest moment in World Cup history” read one, now redacted, the headline from British newspaper, The Telegraph. “Absolutely grim” declared the headline on Fox Sports, and “disgraceful” read Yahoo Sports. It is not uncommon for victorious athletes to be given gifts or items of clothing reflective of local cultures.

