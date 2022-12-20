English
International Shia News Agency

APHR call for urgent action to save Rohingya refugees stranded at sea

0

SHAFAQNA- A group of politicians in Southeast Asia called for saving some 160 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, stranded at sea for several weeks.

The appeal from the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) on Tuesday came as media outlets in India said a boat – which could be carrying hundreds of refugees including women and children – had drifted from the Malacca Strait and into Indian waters off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Quint news website cited satellite coordinates that the captain of the stricken boat gave to a Rohingya refugee – Mohamed Khan Rezuwan – in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar during a phone call on Sunday.

At least three people on board the boat had already died due to starvation and dehydration, Rezuwan told India’s The Print newspaper.

In their statement on Tuesday, the group of Southeast Asian legislators called on member states of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries in the region to fulfil their humanitarian obligations and rescue those on board the boat.

The boat reportedly set off from Bangladesh – host to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in their home country of Myanmar – in late November with the aim of reaching Malaysia.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related posts

Bangladesh: Rally held by Rohingya refugees demanding to go home

asadian

UN officials signed a deal with Bangladesh to help Rohingya refugees on Island

asadian

Indian gavernment urged to provide refuge to 81 Rohingya Muslims adrift at sea

asadian

Donors pledge nearly $600m for Rohingya refugees

asadian

Amnesty International calls on Bangladesh to ensure safety of Rohingya refugees

asadian

Turkish charity delivers humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.