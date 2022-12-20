Indonesia: Islamic institute presents award to priest over over social service

SHAFAQNA- A Islamic cultural institute in Indonesia has presented award to priest for his work helping to reduce maternal mortality rates.

An independent body co-founded by a priest in Indonesia’s predominantly Catholic East Nusa Tenggara province has received an award from the Islamic cultural institute for its commitment to reducing maternal mortality rates.

The Regional Health Advisory Body (BPKD), which was initiated in 2008 by Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot and several public figures in West Manggarai district and officially established in 2013, received this year’s Maarif Award on Dec. 17.

The award was in recognition of the organization’s social work in helping to reduce maternal mortality rates through maternal care houses built in the complex of community health centers, known as Puskesmas.

Source: Catholic Sabah