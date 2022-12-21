English
Iran’s FM: Saudi Arabia ready to resume talks with Iran

Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Saudi Arabia is prepared to resume negotiations on restoration of diplomatic ties with Tehran.

Amirabdollahian wrote in Arabic on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he participated in the Second Baghdad Conference in Amman, Jordan, in order to show Iran’s support for Iraq.

On the sidelines of the meeting, there was an opportunity to have friendly talks with some counterparts such as foreign ministers from Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, he wrote, adding that the Saudi counterpart had told him that his country is ready to continue negotiation with Iran.

On some occasions, the Saudi and Iranian officials met in Iraq and discussed restoration of diplomatic relations, which was severed in 2016.

