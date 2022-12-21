Widespread reaction to banning women from universities in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice. Taliban ’s decision to suspend higher education for women has sparked widespread reactions at national and international levels.

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry on Tuesday, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice,” said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

UN, USA & UK condemned Taliban’s move

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he is “deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls.”

According to Guterres, the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future.

He urged the “de facto authorities” of Afghanistan to “ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls.”

The UN’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric described the move as “troubling”. “It’s clearly another broken promise from the Taliban,” Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday (20 Dec 2022).

“We have seen since their takeover … a lessening of space for women, not only in education, but access to public areas,” he said.

“It’s another very troubling move and it’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has without the active participation of women and their education.”

The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan. The United States and British UN envoys both condemned the move during the council meeting.

“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls,” US Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.

Former USA’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad in a statement received by Tolonews said that the announcement regarding women’s banishment from higher education by a faction within the Taliban is shocking and incomprehensible.

“There is nothing within Islam or in Afghan history to justify such a decision,” he said. “Distinguished Islamic scholars in Afghanistan and around the world remind us that education for women as well as for men is a basic Islamic principle.”

Pakistan & Qatar expressed concerns over the banning of women

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar also in a statement expressed concerns over the banning of women and girls from going to schools.

The statement said these negative practices will have a serious impact on human rights, development and economy in Afghanistan.

“As a Muslim state where women enjoy all due rights, particularly education, the State of Qatar calls on the Afghan caretaker government to review its decision in line with the teachings of the holy religion of Islam regarding women’s rights,” the statement reads.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement urges Afghan authorities to revisit the decision to suspend university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan.

“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Source: aljazeera, tolonews,

www.shafaqna.com