International Shia News Agency

French Football Federation condemns racist online abuse of Black players after World Cup loss

SHAFAQNA- The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned racist online abuse directed at its players and promised to take action after Argentina defeated France in penalties at the World Cup final.

More than 12 of the 25 French players are Black and have African ancestry, including French star Kylian Mbappe, who is of Cameroonian and Algerian descent.

The federation said on Tuesday (20 Dec 2022) that some players were hit by “unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks” and that it plans to file a complaint against social media users who have targeted the team members.

“The French soccer federation condemns with the utmost firmness these intolerable behaviours and abuses,” read the statement on Twitter.

Source: dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

