Syria: Bashar Assad issued a general amnesty

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s president issued a general amnesty order for people who committed crimes before December 12, under certain conditions.

The Office of the President of Syria announced in a statement: “This order includes the full amnesty of criminal punishments and illegal actions and desertion according to article 100th and 101st of the law of military affairs.

According to the announcement of Bashar al-Assad’s office, this amnesty does not include those who tried to escape, unless, if they are in Syria, at least three months after the escape, and if they fled outside of Syria, they must surrender themselves to law enforcement within four months.

