USA: City of Los Angeles to move 40,000 homeless into hotels

SHAFAQNA- City of Los Angeles will begin to move homeless people into hotels this week under a newly launched program, said the city’s new mayor. Called “Inside Safe,” the new program for the homeless kick off.

Karen Bass told NBC news that the program aims to significantly reduce the number of homeless living outside in certain areas of Los Angeles.

The Democratic mayor stressed that there are around 40,000 homeless people in the city, which boasts a population of some 4 million, and that the new program aims to resettle 17,000 homeless temporarily or permanently for the first year. The program will not force homeless people to move into hotels, or punish them for not moving, she said.

Source: aa

