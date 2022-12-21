World Cup 2022: Qatar expects $17bn in revenue

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has estimated that it will make $17 billion in revenue after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar News Agency (QNA) has reported.

No host country has ever taken such a huge income from hosting the tournament. Added to the direct financial revenue from organising the World Cup, estimated at about 8 billion riyals ($2.2bn), is the long-term economic boost from now until 2025 estimated at another 9.9 billion riyals ($2.7bn) along with an increase in tourism revenue.

Source: middleeastmonitor

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022