English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar expects $17bn in revenue

0
Qatar expects $17bn

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has estimated that it will make $17 billion in revenue after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar News Agency (QNA) has reported.

No host country has ever taken such a huge income from hosting the tournament. Added to the direct financial revenue from organising the World Cup, estimated at about 8 billion riyals ($2.2bn), is the long-term economic boost from now until 2025 estimated at another 9.9 billion riyals ($2.7bn) along with an increase in tourism revenue.

Source: middleeastmonitor

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Related posts

French Football Federation condemns racist online abuse of Black players after World Cup loss

asadian

Aljazeera: How Lionel Messi’s ‘Bisht’ exposed Western media’s racism again

asadian

Moroccan Star donates World Cup 2022 earnings to those in need

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar hosts over 1.4m visitors

asadian

Abbas thanks Qatar for supporting Palestinian cause through World Cup 2022

asadian

Qatar: Handball matches on camels [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.