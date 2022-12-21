English
Aljazeera: Iran & EU signal continued work on nuclear deal in Jordan

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that communication lines between Iran and EU will be kept open despite worsening relations, but there has been no sign of serious progress toward an agreement.

The top foreign policy representatives of Iran and the European Union have signalled that efforts to restore the country’s 2015 nuclear deal will continue, after they held a meeting in Jordan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sat down on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday.

