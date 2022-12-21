UK: Birmingham Mosque opens doors to give people warmth during holidays

SHAFAQNA-A local mosque in Birmingham will be offering a warm space for people during the holiday, concluding what has been an exceptionally difficult year for many.

“As the cold winter emerges and bills are on the increase, come and make the most of our warm space,” the Smethwick Jamia Masjid Anwar Ul Uloom wrote on Facebook.

“It is a free service for the community so you can keep warm, enjoy a hot drink and refreshments as well as connect with others in the community. Are are welcome, so see you there.”

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com