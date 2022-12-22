MEE: Middle East’s year of pragmatism over politics

SHAFAQNA- In 2022, Middle Eastern leaders smiled for photo-ops with once-bitter foes and jetted off on glitzy state visits that would have been unthinkable a few years ago.Leaders across the region have clasped hands and waved each other’s flags in a tide of regional rapprochement. Will the love last?

“This year the fatigue over disputes that have teared at the region for a decade kicked in,” Abdullah Baabood, a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, told Middle East Eye.

“It’s a surprising turn of events and of course, it’s a positive for the region which has been starved of dialogue,” he added.

Source : middleeasteye