West Africa’s big issues in 2022

SHAFAQNA-This year has been a generally turbulent one for West Africa. Ukraine war in February led to a global disruption in the supply of certain commodities including wheat, causing a collapse for many economies worldwide.West Africa was also impacted.

Here are 10 of the top issues that defined the socio-political landscape across West Africa in 2022.

Cost-of-living crisis

In November, Nigeria’s inflation rate hit a 17-year-high of 21.47 percent and the number of people living in poverty rose to 133 million, or 63 percent of the population.In Sierra Leone, economic woes led to street protesters demanding President Julius Bio step down.Ghana’s cedi became the worst-performing currency against the dollar in 2022 and inflation reached a 21-year high of 40 percent.

Source: aljazeera