SHAFAQNA-The UK economy contracted 0.3% in the third quarter, more than the estimated 0.2% decline, lagging behind other G7 countries.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated”, with manufacturing “notably weaker.”

Household expenditure fell 1.1%, namely tourism, transport, household goods and services, and food and drinks.

Source: aa

