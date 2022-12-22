Local politician: Germany doesn’t want people ‘who don’t know our culture’

SHAFAQNA-A Christmas speech by a local politician from Germany’s conservative CDU party has led to outrage and disbelief.

Udo Witschas, the district administrator from Bautzen in the German state of Saxony, said in the speech that he did not want to “bleed school or recreational sports for this asylum policy,” referring to how migrants and asylum seekers are often housed in gymnasiums.

In his Christmas message, which Witschas published as a Facebook video on Tuesday, he added that Bautzen does not want “people who come to us, who do not know our culture, who do not know our regulations, to now house them here in apartment buildings and free-standing apartments and to accept the endangerment of social peace for this.”

Source : aa

