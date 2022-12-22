USA: New York Muslims don’t know where to bury their loved ones

SHAFAQNA-The cost of a grave in New York has increased greatly, making people wonder if it’s time to move burials to another state.

When Mohammad Abdullah’s father got sick last year, he expressed only one wish. He did not want his dead body to be flown to Pakistan to be buried. He wanted to lay in New York, where the wife and children he’d leave behind could visit him easily. And so when he died a month later, Abdullah stepped up to fulfill his father’s final wish.

But it wasn’t easy.

New York has over one million Muslims, but no Muslim-only cemetery. There are cemeteries that provide plots for Muslims. But after the Covid-19 pandemic, the costs of cemetery plots skyrocketed and mosques are no longer being offered the opportunity to purchase mass grave plots for cheaper prices.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com