SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian footballer overnight on Thursday during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ahmad Atef Daraghama, 23, was killed by Israeli gunfire, as Palestinian crowds went to the streets to confront an army-protected settler incursion to the religious site of Joseph’s Tomb.

Daraghama, from the nearby city of Tubas, was a professional football player who played as an attacking midfielder with Thaqafi Tulkarm football club.

Source: middleeasteye