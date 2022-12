SHAFAQNA-Iran’s foreign minister met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart at a regional conference in Jordan on Tuesday, the highest-level public interaction between the arch-rivals since they severed ties in 2016.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted in Arabic on Wednesday that he had engaged in “friendly talks” with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Source: middleeasteye